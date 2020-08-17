Southport approved to replace weather tower damaged during storm

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A strong storm in February caused damaged to Southport’s weather tower last year and now the city is working to get it fixed.

Southport has worked closely with the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office and an engineer firm who specializes in structural, marine, historic engineering and construction management.

The plans for the replacement of the weather tower, an exact replica as much as is possible, have been submitted and approved by the NC State Historic Preservation Office in Raleigh.

The city is accepting contributions to the Weather Tower Preservation Fund.