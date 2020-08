BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The community building in Southport will be closed for the rest of the year due to COVID-19.

The building is used through the year as an event spaces for weddings, town halls, and other big events.

It was suppose to open after Labor Day, but Mayor Joe Pat Hatem says the building is closed for the rest of the year to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Hatem says the building did not suffer any damaged from Hurricane Isaias.