State insurance officials set up disaster readiness centers in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey has set up the first in a series of Disaster Readiness Centers with the goal of making sure North Carolinians are ready for storms and other natural disasters.

Commissioner Causey will be in Wilmington on Tuesday to support Department of Insurance staff members and to talk with consumers about their insurance needs.

“Recent history has shown us that all kinds of natural disasters can strike North Carolina, some without warning,” Commissioner Causey said. “We’ve had hurricanes, tornadoes, ice and snowstorms, mudslides and earthquakes. Proper planning will put homeowners and other consumers in a much better position to recover from a natural disaster.”

Commissioner Causey and the Department of Insurance staff are working on setting up more Disaster Readiness Centers in other parts of North Carolina. For more information, please go to ncdoi.gov.

The Disaster Readiness Centers are scheduled for:

10 a.m. to Noon Tuesday, Aug. 18 — Lowe’s Home Improvement Center

191 Porters Neck Road, Wilmington

Parking will be allowed near the store’s garden center

1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 — Lowe’s Home Improvement Center

5110 S. College Road, Wilmington

Parking will be allowed near the store’s garden center