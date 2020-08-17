West Pender Middle will operate under online learning for all students on Tuesday

PENDER COUNTY, NC (News Release) — Following a consultation with the Pender Health Department, it has been decided that West Pender Middle School will take part in online learning for all students on Tuesday, August 18.

Cohort B will start the in-person learning process on Thursday, August 20. Cohort A’s first day on campus is scheduled to be Monday, August 24.

This shift to remote learning for one day will allow for ABM, the janitorial service provider for Pender County Schools, to clean and sanitize the facility after on-campus contractor tested positive for COVID19.

In addition to standard sanitizing procedures that involve wiping down surfaces, mopping floors and other cleaning protocols, ABM will be utilizing an electrostatic misting machine throughout the complex that will add another layer of thorough sanitization to the entire facility.

Pender County Schools will have more information as it becomes available.