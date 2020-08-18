Disaster Readiness Center to be set up in Carolina Beach on Wednesday

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will visit a Disaster Readiness Center in Carolina Beach on Wednesday.

The N.C. Department of Insurance will operate the Disaster Readiness Center in the parking lot of the Carolina Beach Recreation Center.

Commissioner Causey has set up a series of Disaster Readiness Centers with the goal of making sure North Carolinians are ready for storms and other natural disasters.

Department of Insurance staff members will be at the Center to talk with consumers to make sure they have the right insurance coverage and assist with claims.

“Our goal is to minimize the risks that North Carolinians have in a storm or other natural disaster,” Commissioner Causey said. “We’ve had hurricanes, tornados, ice and snowstorms, mudslides, floods and earthquakes. Disasters are expected to become more frequent in the future and take a greater toll.”

Commissioner Causey continued, “Being ready to minimize risks to your life and property, as well as having the proper insurance, can keep your losses to a minimum.”

Commissioner Causey encourages residents to come out if they can and ask questions, or go to the Department’s website at here.

Commissioner Causey and the Department of Insurance staff are working on setting up more Disaster Readiness Centers in other parts of North Carolina.

The Disaster Readiness Center is scheduled for:

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 — Carolina Beach Recreation Center

1121 North Lake Park Blvd., Carolina Beach