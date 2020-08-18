Hornets suspend radio broadcaster for tweeting racial slur

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have suspended radio play-by-play broadcaster John Focke indefinitely after he used a racial slur on his Twitter account.

Focke used the slur while tweeting about the Jazz-Nuggets playoff game. He has since deleted the tweet and apologized, saying it was a typo.

Focke wrote that he made a “horrific error” and that he had no intentions of ever using that word.

The Hornets released statement on Twitter saying they are investigating the matter and do not condone that type of language.