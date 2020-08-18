Mom speaks out after son shot, killed while riding bicycle in NC front yard

WILSON, NC (WNCN) — Bonny Waddell said she’s heartbroken after her 5-year-old son was shot and killed in his own front yard.

The point-blank shooting happened eight days ago on Archers Road in Wilson. Police have since arrested a neighbor, Darrius Sessoms, 25, and charged him with murder.

“I don’t understand. I can’t wrap my head around it,” Waddell said.

Waddell’s son, Cannon Hinnant, was shot in the head while riding his bicycle. His two young sisters witnessed the shooting.

“He was my neighbor for years. We always spoke when we seen each other. It was, we never, never ever had arguments with each other,” she said about the suspect.

“Why? Why would you do this to my child?” she asked.

Sessoms remains at the Wilson County Detention Center. He took off after the shooting and was captured a day later in Goldsboro.

“Justice hasn’t been served,” the grieving mother said.

