New superintendent greets teachers and students at drive-thru open house

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The new New Hanover County school superintendent stopped by the Dorothy B. Johnson Pre-K Center in Wilmington to welcome students at a drive-thru open house.

It was held so students could meet their teachers before starting class virtually on August 31.

Dr. Charles Foust says they got the plane off the ground on Tuesday, the first day of school, and they’re still working out the kinks.

He says they’ll be putting out more information for parents and students on Google classroom later this week to answer questions about learning, technology, meals, and expectations.

Foust also talked about re-evaluating learning plans over the next nine weeks.

“Probably three weeks in, for us to have another conversation asking teachers, ‘Where are we, and what do we need to reteach? What do we need to move forward on?’ We call it compacting, so when we compact the lesson, those are things we can definitely move swiftly through, and then there are those thigns that we have to stretch out,” Foust said. “So we need to talk about how much more time to make sure we’re on pace.”

He says they signed a deal with AT&T for hotspots and ordered more devices for students who need them throughout the semester.

If your child is having issues, Foust says you should reach out to the school directly.