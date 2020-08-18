Partnership Advisory Group holds community forum on NHRMC Novant partnership

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Happening Monday night, the Partnership Advisory Group for New Hanover Regional Medical Center is hosting a live stream to answer community questions about its potential partnership with Novant Health.

This is the first of three community forums. A forum previously scheduled for August 4 was canceled due to Hurricane Isaias.

It will be streamed live on the county’s Facebook page, and community members will be able to ask questions in the comments. Representatives from Novant Health will also participate.

Currently New Hanover County, NHRMC, and Novant Health are working to develop a legally binding definitive agreement which is expected to be voted on by the Board of Commissioners in October.

The live stream starts at 5:30 p.m.

Click here to participate.