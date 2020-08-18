Sheriff: Elderly woman sexually assaulted after man knocked on her door

LENOIR, NC (WSOC) — Authorities in Caldwell County are asking for the public’s help after an elderly woman was sexually assaulted inside her home.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Joyceton area of Lenoir.



Deputies said the suspect knocked on the woman’s door and told her that an interior light on her car in the driveway was on. When she opened the door and stepped outside, officials said that’s when the suspect sexually assaulted her.

Authorities believe the suspect has not relation to the victim. They have not released any suspect information.

