Storm damage at marina forces changes for Southport Inshore Challenge

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 2020 Southport Inshore Challenge will take place this year with a few changes because of Hurricane Isaias.

This is the first major tournament since flounder season opened.

Due to storm damage at the Southport Marina, registration will now be held at Dutchman Creek Bait and Tackle on Long Beach Road or online until 8 p.m. Friday.

Weigh-in is Saturday at Carolina Beach Yacht Club between 1-4 p.m.

This year, the annual flounder event is also welcoming red drum to the leader board.