Texas brewery crafts Dunkaroos-flavored beer

FORT WORTH, TX (WWAY) — Talk about nostalgia in a can! A Texas brewery has crafted a new flavor using a favorite 90s treat.

Martin House Brewing Company in Fort Worth, Texas recently made a beer with Dunkaroos.

- Advertisement -

The 8% ale, called Dunkabroos, is brewed with cookies, vanilla cream, lactose, and sprinkles.

“It wasn’t easy tracking down all these tasty treats for ‘research’ but we were able to find a few,” the brewery wrote on Facebook. “The flavors have been replicated perfectly. It’s a sweet, cookie filled brew that even has that frosting finish.”

The brewery say Dunkabroos sold out within only two days.