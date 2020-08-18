UNC’s Mack Brown confident football season will happen

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) — Mack Brown wasn’t at all surprised about the clusters of COVID-19 that caused UNC to shut down in-person schooling.

“I don’t think yesterday affects us much in any way. I’m a little surprised that people are surprised that students are going to have some positives. I mean it’s happening everywhere in the country, and then we’ve got 19,000 students, and 150 have shown positives. I thought that was a rather low number for initially coming back,” Brown said.

- Advertisement -

He also doesn’t seem that concerned. The blunt reality is that fewer people on campus is better for the prospects of football.

“Not going to classrooms, that helps us create a better seal around our program in a better bubble. The NBA model is working. They’ve had very few distractions. And that’s what we’re trying to do.”

That of course accentuates the fundamental differences for better and worse between being a football player and being a regular student.

Read more here.