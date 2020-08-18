Video shows shark in California captured by lifeguards with bare hands

NEWPORT BEACH, CA (KABC) — A shark was euthanized after lifeguards on Friday afternoon caught a 6-foot shark with their bare hands near Newport Beach’s Balboa Pier in California.

Dramatic aerial video from AIR7 HD shows the lifeguards approaching the shark about 1:30 p.m. after ordering all swimmers out of the water.

- Advertisement -

The five lifeguards then pounced on the floundering shark and dragged it onto the sand.

No injuries were reported.

Lifeguards said two small thresher sharks came ashore, one at the Balboa Pier and the other in Corona del Mar at Inspiration Point. The shark in Corona del Mar was towed out to sea. Lifeguards removed the second shark and animal control officers euthanized it.

Related Article: Krispy Kreme rolls out mini donuts to permanent menu

Lifeguards said both sharks were injured and close to death.

Read more here.