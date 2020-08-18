Woman detained for wearing thong on Myrtle Beach pushing for law change

You’ve probably seen it by now. In the latest video to go viral out of Myrtle Beach, a woman, who goes by the name Sam Panda, was detained for wearing a thong on the beach. It’s now been viewed on Facebook in just over two weeks.

Needless to say, she’s gained a bit of a platform.

- Advertisement -

“It was almost like an opportunity for us to kind of shed light on the things we’re pretty passionate about and believe,” Panda said.

Now she’s trying to use that spotlight to create change.

“For someone like me, I work very hard on wanting to make changes, especially in the places I’m living,” she said.

Along with a series of videos and podcasts she’s released on social media empowering women, she’s meeting with lawyers in an effort to get rid of the law that led to her dispute with police.

Read more here.