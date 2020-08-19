4 teens arrested in connection with Raleigh girl’s murder outside Bojangles’

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — Four teens, including a juvenile, have been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl who was found dead in a car outside a Raleigh Bojangle’s last weekend.

Police said Tuesday night that three teens, Keyshara Michelle Deans, 19, Nezyiha Zamir Collins, 19, and Tyreek Qumay Rogers, 18, were all arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Authorities were still looking for 17-year-old Devin Cordell Jones. A juvenile petition and secure custody order for the murder of Veronica Lee Baker were being sought for Jones. On Wednesday morning, the teen was taken into custody and charged with Baker’s murder.

Deans, Collins, and Rogers were all taken to the Wake County Detention Center. Collins and Rogers are being held on $500,000 secured bonds each. According to warrants, Collins and Rogers left North Carolina with Jones in an attempt to evade capture.

Deans is being held on a $1,015,000 secured bond for multiple charges, some of which date back to June and don’t appear to be related to Baker’s murder, according to arrest records. Deans’ arrest warrant says that she drove Jones from the scene of the murder in order for him to evade capture.

