‘Calamari comeback’: Tiniest state’s DNC video gets big buzz

WARWICK, RI (AP) — Rhode Island was a big sensation at the virtual Democratic National Convention for its unconventional video plugging calamari — the state’s official appetizer.

In a made-for-memes moment aired nationally Tuesday night, a lawmaker and a restaurateur with a heaping plate of sauteed squid stood on a beach and proclaimed Rhode Island the “calamari comeback state.”

- Advertisement -

State Democratic Party chair Joseph McNamara said he wanted to highlight how the coronavirus pandemic has decimated the seafood industry.

Rhode Island’s 30-second spot, part of the DNC’s roll call where states formally nominated Joe Biden for president, was an instant social media sensation.