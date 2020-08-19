CCSO: Mother, daughter busted after deputies find drugs at home

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — A mother and daughter are facing multiple charges after drugs were found inside their Riegelwood home earlier this month, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the investigation began after receiving multiple complaints from the community.

- Advertisement -

During the investigation, investigators conducted surveillance on the home. CCSO says Kandice Hickman Freeman sold drugs to an undercover operative multiple times.

On August 13, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home in the 100-block of Church Street in Riegelwood.

At the time of the search, deputies report Freeman and her mother, June Bordeaux Westfall, were home, along with Freeman’s young child.

Related Article: More cases tied to man accused of groping kids at Disney

“Once inside, investigators were disturbed at what they witnessed. Aside from the residence being filthy, prescription pills were scattered throughout the residence,” CCSO wrote. “Loose pills, crushed pills, and marijuana were all easily accessible to the toddler.”

The Columbus County Department of Social Services was contacted and did take custody of the child.

Investigators reportedly seized marijuana from several rooms, meth, smoking pipes, a grinder, rolling papers, a set of scales, and packaging materials.

Freeman, 31, faces three drug charges. Westfall, 57, was arrested and charged with simple possession of SCH VI CS.