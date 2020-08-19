Couple charged in violent attack of teen Sesame Place employee

LANGHORNE, PA (CBS 3) — A couple has been charged in the violent attack of a 17-year-old employee at the Sesame Place amusement park in Pennsylvania earlier this month.

Investigators say 39-year-old Troy McCoy and 31-year-old Shakerra Bonds attacked the teen after he reminded them to wear a mask.

McCoy was arrested Wednesday morning at his home in the Bronx. Authorities say he attempted to barricade himself in the home but was eventually taken into custody. He will be brought back to Middletown to face multiple charges.

Bonds is expected to surrender to Middletown Township Police.

Sesame Place tells Eyewitness News McCoy and Bonds have been banned from the park.

“We want to thank the law enforcement agencies involved for their quick actions and support. We have issued a lifetime ban to the individuals involved for all of our parks across the country. The safety of our team members and guests remains our top priority,” Sesame Place said in a statement.

