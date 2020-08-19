NC colleges aren’t providing key COVID data to the public

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina colleges and universities are reopening, with many seeking to learn from the mistakes of UNC-Chapel Hill.

UNC moved all undergraduate courses online this week after a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. But public officials may be unable to get sufficient coronavirus data from other campuses across the state.

- Advertisement -

Universities in North Carolina are providing weekly updates, and some have offered minimal details on COVID clusters and sources of outbreaks.

Mandy Cohen, the state’s top public health official, said her department cannot legally require the campuses to report information about coronavirus hot spots.