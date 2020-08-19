New Hanover County to consider requiring face masks inside public buildings

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners is expected to consider a resolution that would require face masks in all county and municipal buildings.

This comes as there have been nearly 3,000 New Hanover County total COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths.

According to the agenda briefing, the county acknowledges the CDC guidelines that say proper social distancing and the use of face coverings slows the spread of the virus.

County commissioners will vote on the resolution on Monday at their regular meeting.