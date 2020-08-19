New Hanover man pleads guilty to taking photo up woman’s dress

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday for secretly taking a photo up a woman’s dress at a gas station.

On March 4, Christopher James Grant followed a young woman into a Scotchman convenience store on South College Road.

The manager of the store noticed that Grant was watching the woman as she walked through the store and then Grant stood unusually and uncomfortably close behind her in line. Grant then followed her out of the store.

The manager reviewed the store surveillance video and saw Grant use his phone to capture a photograph under the victim’s dress.

The manager was able to get the license plate number of the work van Grant was driving.

Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office were able to identify Grant as the offender, who later admitted that he had taken the surreptitious photo.

Connie Jordan, the prosecutor assigned to the case, said, “This type of behavior is very upsetting for victims and for their families; it leaves them with feelings of being violated in a public space where this should not be a concern. We are grateful for the actions of the manager of the store who was so diligent in protecting his customer.”

Grant was given a suspended sentence of 6-17 months in prison plus four years of supervised probation.

During the period of his probation, Grant must obtain sex offender specific mental health and substance abuse evaluations and comply with all treatment recommendations, he is not allowed to possess a device with which the image of another can be captured, and he is prohibited from any contact with the victim.