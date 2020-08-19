NHCS debunks rumor over child nutrition jobs during online learning

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools cleared up some confusion about the child nutrition staff members’ jobs during remote learning.

Concerns were raised on a community Facebook page this week after a post was shared saying, if Ogden Elementary School doesn’t serve enough meals to students by the end of this month, the cafeteria staff would lose their jobs.

The school district says this a misunderstanding, and all child nutrition staff members have been given the opportunity to work during this time.

The district responded with the following statement:

“NHCS has been made aware of a social media post regarding the employment of those within our Child Nutrition Staff, we want to take this opportunity to clear up the message.

This is a misunderstanding. There is not a number of meals that need to be served each day/month in order for cafeteria workers to keep their jobs. We will continue to operate our meal program to feed children during remote learning under Plan C. All Child Nutrition staff have been given the opportunity to work and will continue to serve within the meal program.

To work within the National School Lunch Program funding guidelines, NHCS will transition on September 1st from the Summer Food Service Program that included neighborhood delivery to the National School Lunch Program that includes curbside meal pick up. The number of locations offering curbside grab & go service will expand from 9 to 44 schools to try to address the needs of families and communities that we can no longer serve by bus delivery. NHCS Child Nutrition is working with these communities on best routes to access these sites for walk-up service and exploring other delivery options with community groups who partnered with NHCS in the spring. The district will continue to explore ways to serve as many children as possible within the guidelines of the National School Lunch Program and is still hopeful that the Summer Food Service Program and non-congregate feeding site waivers will be extended.

More detail: Up through August 31, the program will operate the Summer Food Service Program, offering free meals to any child 18 years old and younger. Starting Sept. 1, NHCS transitions to the National School Lunch Program offering meals at any school that is applied to their meal account. Meal accounts are set up as paid, free, or reduced. This school year North Carolina will allow all reduced students to eat at a free rate. Prices for paid meals are $1.35 breakfast, $2.55 for K-8, & $2.60 for 9-12. Non-community eligibility provision (CEP) students who are interested are encouraged to complete the free and reduced application and return to any school location within 30 days of the first day of school.”