Recovery efforts continue weeks after Bertie County tornado

Just over two weeks ago, Hurricane Isaias spawned an EF-3 tornado in Bertie County, killing two people and destroying a mobile home community.

The community on Morning Road is continuing its recovery, as remnants of homes sit on the side of the road with temporary campers taking their place.

Volunteers say they are in the area every day cleaning up, and donations are pouring in to help the families in need. Chris Cordon with Victory Temple Church of God in Christ says her church helped fill 14 campers for families to live in while they wait to find more permanent homes.

“Pots and pans, and plates, and knives and forks, and sheets and towels,” she said, “and the basic essentials that a person will need with they back into their home.”

Cordon said the 14 units are being stocked so they are ready to be used immediately.

