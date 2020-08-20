VIDEO: Bladen deputies search for men accused of stealing catalytic converters

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in identifying suspects in catalytic converter thefts.

The sheriff’s office says thieves are targeting work vehicles, church buses, and other vehicles that are easy targets. They are reportedly cutting off the catalytic converters and selling them for scrap.

A video seen in the player above shows two suspects that stole catalytic converters from the Bladen Lakes State Forest on the evening of August 12.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (910) 862-6960.