Columbus County Schools confirm two positive cases of Coronavirus

COLUMBUS COUNTY (PRESS RELEASE) — This week Columbus County Schools has confirmed two positive cases in two separate schools. The schools in question are Old Dock Elementary and East Columbus Junior/Senior High School. The Columbus County Health Department has worked with the school system on contact tracing. All children and adults who were in direct contact have been personally contacted and quarantined. If an employee or parent was not contacted individually then the staff member or student was not expose

Columbus County Schools say “We can control exposure in our schools, and keep our staff and our children safe. But we cannot do it alone. In both cases this week, members of the immediate family had reason to believe that one or more members of the family were positive. Instead of quarantining everyone in the home while waiting for the results, the infected persons came on campus. While asymptomatic at the time of entering the school, their later positive diagnosis means that all who came in close contact must be quarantined. This could have been prevented if those who suspected they were positive would have quarantined themselves and/or their family.”

The school system adds “We need our community’s help. If you have been exposed and/or are waiting on test results, please do not come on campus and do not allow your children to come to school until a negative test result and/or do not exhibit any of the COVID symptoms. If you or your child have any COVID signs such as fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea, please do not come on campus and do not let your child come to school.”