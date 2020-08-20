Couple weds at NC nursing home so bride’s grandfather could attend

GASTONIA, NC (WSOC) — Weddings are supposed to be memorable, and thanks to the generosity of a Gastonia nursing home, one bride will never forget her special day.
When Brittany Grigg was seven years old, her grandparents were in a car accident that claimed the life of her grandmother and left her grandfather, Le Roy, in a wheelchair.
From that point on, Grigg did everything she could for her grandfather.
“I said, ‘Paw Paw, I’m going to be your nurse. If you need anything, I’ll be here for you,’” she remembered.
The two formed a special bond over the years, and when Grigg got engaged, she worried that Le Roy, who is now 95 and lives in a nursing home, wouldn’t be able to attend her dream wedding.
Then, the COVID-19 pandemic happened, which complicated things even more.