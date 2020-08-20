Flattened dunes leave Oak Island vulnerable for remaining hurricane season

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)–Oak Island was one of the hardest hit areas by Hurricane Isaias nearly two weeks ago. According to the town, the storm flattened almost 80 percent of the ocean front dunes on the island.

“Right now we’re looking at probably between 18 and 21 million dollars in damage,”says Oak Island Town Manager David Kelly.

- Advertisement -

Sand still lines the streets of Oak Island 13 days later. The town has hired a contractor to clear the sand from the roads, but as of right now they have no where to put it. Homeowners in the community say it leaves them feeling vulnerable with months of peak hurricane season left to go.

“There is nothing stopping it from coming up at this point,”says Oak Island property owner Bart Falco. “I mean the dunes protect us. So, without them there is no protection.”

Residents of the town say they haven’t been given much information on when the dunes might be repaired. They hope that update comes sooner rather than later as they look for different ways to protect their property from mother nature.

“There has not been to much talk about the dunes,”says Oak Island resident Mike Struble. “So, like you said I would like to hear a little bit of something before another storm is on us again.”

Oak Island officials say they are in talks with multiple agencies across the state to receive dune relief, but it will most likely take a disaster declaration before anything can be done in the coming weeks.

“We have talked to other agencies to see what we can do with the placement of that sand,”Kelly says. “We know we’re going to have to sift it and screen it before we put it back out there. We know there’s a turtle concern because it’s turtle season. We’ve been working with all of them to see what we can do to protect our homes and our infrastructure.”

The town says that process will continue as they look to open the island to visitors by Labor Day, but a lot has to be done before that happens.

“We know we’re going to try to open up on September 4th for Labor Day weekend, so we can bring some visitors back,”said Kelly. “But our goal right now is still in the background to be pushing to get that sand here.”

Oak Island officials say if they aren’t able to build emergency dunes for the remainder of hurricane season, the next dune restoration project is schedule for January of 2021.