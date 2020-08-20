Long-awaited hull repair on Battleship NC gets underway

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The long-awaited hull repair has officially began on the USS North Carolina.

Atlantic Coast Industrial Marine Construction has dewatered the cofferdam at the Battleship to prepare a dry area to work.

They have also begun cutting and replacing steel on the bow and parts of port and starboard sides.

The work has not limited visits to the Battleship.

Tt remains open for visitors to tour the main deck and above. Visitors may also watch the welders and cutting torches at work.

Work on the steel is expected to continue through the fall.