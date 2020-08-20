Man arrested in Wilmington for attempted murder

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A tip to police leads to the arrest of a man wanted on several charges including attempted first-degree murder, police say.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, 28-year-old Gabriel Alexander Graham was arrested in the 900-block of Dawson Street Wednesday night.

Someone reportedly tipped off police that Graham was on the front porch of a home and that active warrants were out against him. Officers took him into custody.

He was wanted out of Navassa for attempted murder and shooting into a moving motor vehicle after a domestic dispute on March 13.

Graham is facing several charges including attempted first-degree murder and assault with intent to kill.

He’s being held at the New Hanover County Detention Center.