NC judges listen to challenge over restoring voting rights

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Attorneys for convicted felons have urged North Carolina judges to block a state law that keeps those who are on probation or parole from voting.

On Wednesday, groups that help ex-offenders argued that the state’s law is racially discriminatory and that people with felonies should be able to regain their voting rights after they are no longer incarcerated.

If voters’ rights activists are successful, the decision could lead to an influx of voters in a hotly contested election year and potentially affect close races.

Florida has faced a similar ongoing legal battle after Republican state lawmakers passed a law requiring all fines, fees and restitution to be paid before felons could vote.