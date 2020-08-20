NC State moves undergraduate classes online

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — NC State University is moving all undergraduate classes online following an increase in COVID-19 cases among students in the last several days, Chancellor Randy Woodson announced Thursday.

“We have also recently witnessed the negative impacts caused by those who did not take personal responsibility. We’ve had reports of large parties in off-campus apartments. In the last two days alone, we’ve identified three COVID-19 clusters in off-campus and Greek Village houses that can be traced to parties and behavior outside of our community standards and the governor’s mandates,” Woodson said.

The change for undergraduate classes takes effect Aug. 24.

Graduate courses and clinical education may continue to meet in-person or in a hybrid format. NC State’s research laboratories will remain open and fully operational, and research opportunities for students will continue.

