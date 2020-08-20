New Hanover County needs to fill 1,000 jobs to help with upcoming election

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County is recruiting election workers this year.

The county’s Board of Elections sent out flyers in this year’s property tax bills.

- Advertisement -

Information printed on the flyer includes how to apply on line for a paid position and the number to call for more information.

At least 1,000 jobs are available including one-stop workers, student election assistants, and election day workers.

Pay ranges from $120-$220 a day, depending on the position.

Applicants must be at least 17 years old.

There are nine early voting sites and 43 polling locations on Election Day in New Hanover County.

If you are interested, visit here.