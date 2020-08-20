North Carolina city sues to remove Confederate statue

LEXINGTON, NC (AP) — A North Carolina city is suing to try to secure authorization to remove a Confederate statue from its downtown.

The Dispatch of Lexington reports the City of Lexington filed the lawsuit Monday against Davidson County and a chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy.

The lawsuit asks for judgment that the city has the right to remove the statue and seeks a permanent injunction prohibiting the return of the monument once it has been removed.

The downtown property that includes the statue is owned by Davidson County.

The statue was erected by the Daughters of the Confederacy in 1905.