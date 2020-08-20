Pender County Schools’ students under precautionary quarantine

BURGAW (PRESS RELEASE) – In consultation with the Pender County Health Department and out of an abundance of caution for the safety and welfare of our students, teachers and staff, students at several Hampstead area schools have been advised to quarantine at home after participating in an off-campus, recreational athletic event where exposure to a contagious individual with COVID-19 may have taken place.

PCHD is continuing to investigate this potential exposure and will work with families as necessary to provide medical guidance.

Pender County Schools will continue to collaborate with PCHD for the latest guidance relating to the health and safety of our students, teachers and staff. PCS and PCHD also encourage families to follow state-issued safety guidelines, including wearing masks, washing hands and practicing social distancing to help mitigate the potential spread of coronavirus. Additionally, if any families or staff members become aware that they may have been in contact with individuals who have tested positive or are showing symptoms related to COVID-19, please contact your child’s principal immediately.