Rep. Rouzer speaks at Make America Great Again Meet-up ahead of RNC

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On the final day of the Democratic National Convention, U.S. Congressman David Rouzer spoke at a Make America Great Again Meet-up in Wilmington.

The event was held Thursday by Trump Victory and the North Carolina GOP.

During his speech Thursday, Rouzer said he thinks President Donald Trump is going to win the 2020 presidential election in a landslide. With the Republican National Convention next week, he think the Republican Party is in a really good position going into November.

During the event, Rouzer also addressed a number of issues with the crowd, including concerns circulating around the US Postal Service.

Rouzer says there’s nothing to be concerned about regarding the Post Office, calling the situation a “hoax.”

“The Post Office is sitting on $14 billion, cash on hand,” he said. “They have plenty of money to do what they need to do to make sure the mail arrives on time. The Post Office processes about a billion pieces of mail a month, so no matter how many people choose to use mail-in voting, they have the resources to accommodate it.”



Rouzer says they’ve also given the Post Office another $10 million through the CARES Act.

The congressman also responded to the arrest of former Presidential Adviser Steve Bannon in an alleged border wall fundraising scheme. Rouzer says he doesn’t know Bannon personally and things don’t look good, but they’ll let a jury decide.