Several NC school districts report virtual classes being disrupted by porn, offensive language

SANFORD, NC (WNCN) — Only three days into the start of the school year and already several area school districts are reporting people joining virtual classes and causing disruptions.

Wake County Schools confirmed it happened in at least 20 classes at Millbrook Magnet High School Tuesday.

On the first day of school at Lee County High School, the parent of a 10th grader said her daughter logged on for a Spanish class.

The district confirms a non- student account gained access, showing violent and pornographic content to students. It was immediately reported to administrators and the school resource officer.

​In a statement, the district wrote, “the incident is currently under investigation by both law enforcement and the district’s technology department.”

“It’s kinda ridiculous. It’s kind of crazy that they would go on there, especially under school supervision,” Andres Sosa, a student said.

