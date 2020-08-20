SQUIRRELS! Art exhibit opens at Airlie Gardens this weekend

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Airlie Gardens will showcase SQUIRRELS! as its 8th Annual Art Exhibit from Saturday through the end of November.

This exhibit features ten oversized, fiberglass squirrel sculptures placed throughout the grounds for guests to enjoy.

Each squirrel has been individually decorated by artists whose designs were selected based on creativity, use of materials and outdoor sustainability. An added feature of the exhibit is that kids can participate in a fun scavenger hunt to find all of the squirrels at the garden.

“We want visitors to have a great time searching for a new kind of squirrel at Airlie,” New Hanover County Parks and Gardens Director Tara Duckworth said. “Our artists have done a great job expressing their creativity through the squirrels, and now our guests will be able to enjoy the public art they have created because of the generosity of the Landfall Foundation and our major sponsors.”

SQUIRRELS! Art Exhibit is included in general garden admission and free for Airlie members. All general admission tickets to the gardens continue to be pre-purchased, online only. Airlie members may show their ID or membership card for entry upon arrival.

The public is encouraged to take photos and add #squirrelsartexhibit and #gonutsatairlie to their social media posts.

Learn more about the exhibit here.