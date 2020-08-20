Survivor recounts ‘horrors’ of fatal UNC-Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — A survivor of last year’s fatal shooting at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte has written a first-hand account of the “horrors” he witnessed in a classroom that day.

The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday that Drew Pescaro posted the account on the Medium.com blog.

He told the Observer that he hopes his story of ongoing recovery from the shooting will offer people some feelings of hope.

Pescaro recounted on Medium that he froze when the shooting began and that he was in pain so debilitating that he couldn’t get up to flee.

He said that the shooter whispered his ear that people “all die eventually.”