‘The mail service is a part of the constitution’: local reaction to USPS cutbacks

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As concerns continue over cutbacks and delays in the United States Postal Service, some in the Cape Fear are looking toward the 2020 presidential election and other potential disruptions.

For some, like New Hanover County resident Clancy Thompson, the impacts may be felt more greatly. Thompson relies on the mail for more than just communication.

- Advertisement -

“I currently am in a battle with cancer and I get my medicine in the mail,” Thompson said. “If it’s late then that can cause difficulties.”

Thompson also relies on the mail for his bakery business, especially around the holidays.

“I do as a norm over the holidays probably a third to 4/10 of my business in the mail,” he said. “In that sense it’s a threat.”

Related Article: Creative North Carolina mail carrier brings joy with wild costumes

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thompson says he doesn’t feel safe voting in person this year. He says voting by mail needs to be a viable option.

“I’m 81 years old, I’m vulnerable because of my illness, so it’s logical for me to be able to vote by mail,” he said. “I should not be standing in the line exposing myself.”

This week North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced he would sue the federal government to protect the postal service and election integrity, along with at least 20 other states.

“People need to know they can vote, their vote will count, and it will reflect the will,” Stein said in an interview Monday.

Postmaster General Louis Dejoy, a donor to the Trump campaign, says he’s pausing controversial cost cutting measures until after the election. However House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Dejoy admitted in a phone call with her today that “he had no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes and other key mail infrastructure that have been removed.”

On Saturday, the house will vote on the Delivering for America Act which would provide $25 billion in support to USPS.

In the meantime, Thompson is encouraging others who feel the same way to make their voices heard.

“I think the only way that we get people to do that is to call our legislators, call our senators, to call them and express to them how vitally important this is,” he said.

It is unclear how many blue mailboxes and sorting machines have been removed in North Carolina.