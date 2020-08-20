Video of women wrestling over mask on Charlotte-bound flight goes viral

LAS VEGAS, NV (WSOC) — A video posted on Twitter of two women wrestling over a mask on an American Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Charlotte has gone viral.

The brawl was caught on camera by another passenger as the plane was waiting to take off.

According to American Airlines, a passenger on the flight refused to wear a mask and when she was asked to get off the plane, she got disruptive and an altercation with other passengers broke out.

The airline’s mask policy says customers who refuse to wear a face covering can be denied future travel while the rule is in place.

A spokesperson for American Airlines says the passenger is blocked from flying with the airline while they investigate.

