Wilmington Fire Department shares videos of how to install car seats

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You can not go to the Wilmington Fire Department to get a car seat check, but they’re still providing virtual help to make sure it’s done correctly.

Normally, you would be able to go to any fire station to have your car seat checked, but the program was suspended due to COVID-19 and social distancing concerns.

You can visit here to find the virtual guided videos.

There are training videos for rear-facing car seats, forward-facing car seats and booster seats.