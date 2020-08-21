Columbus County reports COVID-19 cases at two schools

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County Schools has confirmed two positive cases in two separate schools.

The county health department has been working with the district to contact trace and everyone who was in direct contact has been quarantined.

“We can control exposure in our schools, and keep our staff and our children safe. But we cannot do it alone,” the district said in a news release.

In both cases this week, CCS says members of the immediate family had reason to believe that one or more of them were positive.

“Instead of quarantining everyone in the home while waiting for the results, the infected persons came on campus,” CCS wrote. “While asymptomatic at the time of entering the school, their later positive diagnosis means that all who came in close contact must be quarantined. This could have been prevented if those who suspected they were positive would have quarantined themselves and/or their family.”

If you have been exposed and/or are waiting on test results, you’re asked to not come on campus and not allow children to come to school until a negative test result and/or do not exhibit any of the COVID symptoms.