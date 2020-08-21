Deputies: Search underway for possible body dumped in river

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County and Columbus County Sheriff’s Offices along with dive and water rescue teams are searching an area of the Cape Fear River off Hwy. 11 in Columbus County for a possible body.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a tip earlier this week that a possible assault had taken place in Bladen County and a body was dumped in the Cape Fear River, according to deputies.

“Investigators have received some independent information that leads them to believe this may be factual,” Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release. “Because investigators are not sure if this information is true or not, the name of the possible victim is being withheld.”

This is a developing story.