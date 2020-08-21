Driver still wanted 1 year after hit-and-run killed woman near Leland

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Investigators are still looking for answers more than a year after a deadly hit-and-run in Brunswick County killed a 71-year-old woman.

The accident happened on Highway 17 near Lanvale Road in Leland around 12:30 a.m. on June 5, 2019.

- Advertisement -

The Highway Patrol said Barbara Cusatis, 71, of Wilmington, was driving a 2019 Volkswagon Beetle when she ran out of gas. When Cusatis stopped the car, she didn’t engage the parking brake. The car was on an incline and rolled backwards, knocking her down into the road.

A car traveling south on US 17 hit Cusatis as she was lying in the roadway and then drove off.

The day after the crash, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Drone Unit helped search for the victim’s dog, a Pit Bull-Dalmatian mix, which ran away after the accident.

The Highway Patrol collected car parts believed to have fallen off the car that hit Barbara Jean Cusatis. The Highway Patrol said the vehicle they’re looking for is possibly a 2014 or 2015 Chevy Camaro.

More than a year after the accident, The Highway Patrol said it has received few tips from the public. They are encouraging anyone to call if they have any information that could help them find the driver.

If you have any information, call the Highway Patrol at the Wilmington office at 910-395-3917.