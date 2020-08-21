Family builds sand sculptures as part of longtime OIB vacation tradition

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A North Carolina family started a tradition along the shores of Ocean Isle Beach that has lasted more than two decades.

Barry and Alison Baker are from Charlotte and have been traveling to OIB since 1986. They have two kids, Lane and Celeste.

Since the kids were very young, Alison says their family has built a large sand sculpture every year while on vacation.

The tradition came about from Alison’s father, who did it with her when she was growing up.

This year, they made a 14-ft blue crab. In previous years, they have created swordfish, shells, sea turtles, and even a sea horse.

“Even though our kids are grown they still love creating a sand sculpture,” Alison said.

Alison says they take a photo of their creation and use it as a Christmas card each year.