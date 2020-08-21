Indochine to open pick-up location in Monkey Junction

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Indochine restaurant in Wilmington is opening a second location.

Owner Solange Thompson says the new restaurant, known for Vietnamese and Thai food, in Monkey Junction will be open in about eight weeks.

She is starting the business with help from her daughter Marie Bartsch.

Thompson says the original location has been open for 20 years and the new spot will be primarily for counter service and will only seat about 16 people.

Thompson adds she has been blessed by the Wilmington community and felt like the pandemic was a good time to open a pick-up location.