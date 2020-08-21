Knife-wielding North Carolina man shot during bus barricade

ASHEVILLE, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina say officers shot a knife-wielding man who barricaded himself in a city bus and later charged at officers who were attempting to remove him.

Asheville police spokeswoman Christina Hallingse says the man was wounded and brought to a hospital following the Thursday morning encounter.

- Advertisement -

The department said in a statement that the man, 35-year-old Grant Paul Dalton, was in critical but stable condition Thursday afternoon.

Police said the shooting followed more than an hour of negotiation, during which Dalton barricaded himself on the vehicle and began stabbing himself in the neck.

No other injuries were reported.

Related Article: Wilmington man arrested in shooting near downtown

The State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the shooting.