LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department is conducting an investigation of exploitation of an older adult and they need your help identifying the suspect.

Detectives shared photos of man they believe is connected to the crime.

Leland PD says the incident happened at a Cash Points ATM on August 3 in Leland.

If you know any information, contact Detective Hutt at (910) 332-5009 or any officer at the Leland Police Department.