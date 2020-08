NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A landmark in a Wilmington neighborhood is missing.

Lions Gate residents awoke Monday to find out one of their lion statues was gone.

A neighborhood representative said the lions have greeted homeowners since the 1980s.

The statue is one of two and is so heavy it would take 6-8 people just to lift it.

They are asking anyone with information to call police or the Lion’s Gate Homeowner’s Association.